Milwaukee police Flock camera misuse; 2nd officer under investigation

The Brief A second officer is under investigation for possible misuse of the Flock search system, per the Milwaukee Police Department. The review comes after former officer Josue Ayala was criminally charged with using Flock to look up an ex-girlfriend. MPD said it has implemented changes, and Flock Safety said the technology has audit trails to help hold officers accountable.



A second Milwaukee police officer is under investigation for possible misuse of the department’s Flock camera system.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department disclosed the investigation during a May 7 Fire and Police Commission meeting. No formal charges have been filed in the second case, but MPD said the officer is on full suspension pending the outcome of the investigation.

MPD said the investigation began March 9.

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The disclosure came after Krissie Fung with the FPC asked whether there had been any findings of officers using the Flock search function for something not tied to a case.

"I will disclose to this body, there is an investigation pending. But I can’t disclose any information at this time," said Heather Hough, MPD chief of staff.

The investigation comes after prosecutors charged former Milwaukee police officer Josue Ayala with using the system to track someone he was dating and that person’s ex nearly 180 times in two months.

"The second we became aware, we acted swiftly to hold that member accountable, and that member is no longer part of this department," Hough said.

The FPC launched a review of MPD’s use of technology. Community members have also raised concerns about possible abuse of the Flock system and who has access to it.

Flock Safety, the company that deploys the license plate reading cameras, said the technology includes audit trails. The company said every search is recorded with the reason for the search and who performed it, and that the record cannot be altered or deleted.

What they're saying:

James Lewis, MPD’s risk manager, told commissioners the department conducts monthly audits and investigates complaints immediately.

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"If it is only one officer in that case number – and the score is really high – that tells you there is something to look at there," Lewis said.

"When an officer searches a plate over a period of time and they are the only officer looking at it and it hits a high z score – there is something there," Lewis said.

What's next:

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office is leading the investigation. It is not clear when or if formal charges will be filed.

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