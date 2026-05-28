Milwaukee police audit shows Flock camera uses, possible misuse

The Brief Milwaukee police released a sample of April audit results showing 24 "outlier uses" of the Flock license plate reader system. The audit comes after former officer Josue Ayala was charged with using license plate readers to track someone he was dating and that person’s ex. A Flock Safety spokesperson said audit logs help law enforcement command staff and internal affairs review searches in the system.



The Milwaukee Police Department is giving the public a closer look at how officers use license plate reader cameras, part of an effort to be more transparent about how the technology affects community safety.

What we know:

For the first time, FOX6 got a look at a sample of audit results from the MPD involving the license plate reader system, also known as Flock.

The transparency effort comes after former officer Josue Ayala was charged with using the license plate readers to track someone he was dating and that person’s ex. Earlier this month, the department said a second officer was under investigation for possible misuse of the Flock camera system.

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On Thursday, May 28, FOX6 obtained MPD’s Flock audit report from April. It is something the department does every month.

In the report, MPD shared 24 "outlier uses" of the system. Those are possible red flags. The list is not all of them, but it gives a glimpse into how MPD uses the Flock system and how the department checks for misuse.

Of the 24 outlier uses, some plate numbers were associated with a wanted homicide suspect, a felony narcotics trafficking suspect and a suspect vehicle used in the abduction of a 5-year-old. According to the audit, that vehicle was located, the child was returned safely and a suspect was arrested.

The audit also listed a homicide investigation in which detectives developed plate numbers for both a suspect and victim, as well as a plate connected to a person wanted for second-degree sexual assault who was later arrested.

What they're saying:

"Those audit logs are what was used to hold the officer accountable," said Paris Lewbel, Flock Safety spokesperson.

Lewbel said Flock Safety is partnered with 220 law enforcement agencies in Wisconsin.

"We think it is important that communities are talking about their technology and how they use it," Lewbel said.

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The company does not release how many cameras there are, but Lewbel said there have been fewer than 15 misuse cases across the country among the 140,000 users on the platform.

"Within the FLOCK system from day one, we built an immutable audit log in the system that allows law enforcement command staff and internal affairs in these cases to be able to see exactly what is being searched in the law enforcement system and FLOCK system specifically," Lewbel said.

Dig deeper:

In Milwaukee, license plate readers have faced pushback from people who fear the data could be misused. Critics have called the system an invasion of privacy, saying it tracks innocent people as the debate over how the cameras are used continues.

FOX6 asked the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday whether the second officer under investigation had been charged. The office replied, "not at this time."

What you can do:

The full list of outliers from the audit is available on the FOX Local app.

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