Flight in Blue Angels' "Fat Albert," experiencing weightlessness

The Brief Media got the chance to fly in the Blue Angels' "Fat Albert." "Fat Albert" is the elite team's C-130 cargo aircraft. "Fat Albert" is a nickname given to the plane by Marine Corps Blue Angel pilots in the 1970s because of its size and shape. It is a reference to the popular children's cartoon of the same era.



FOX6 News got the opportunity on Friday, July 18, to fly with the Blue Angels on the team's airplane nicknamed "Fat Albert."

Flight on Fat Albert

What we know:

Fans love the C-130 that follows the Blue Angels across the country as the elite team performs air shows during these season.

"Fat Albert" is a nickname given to the plane by Marine Corps Blue Angel pilots in the 1970s because of its size and shape. It is a reference to the popular children's cartoon of the same era.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Friday's flight was about 30 minutes. FOX6's Aaron Maybin experienced high speeds, turns, and low flying above Lake Michigan. But the highlight of the flight was the group experiencing weightlessness – zero gravity.

What they're saying:

"It was an amazing experience to be a passenger. What was it like for you to be the pilot?" asked FOX6's Aaron Maybin.



"Well, we practiced 1,000 hours, it feels like, in this plane doing our flight demonstration. So for me, it feels like I'm doing the same thing over again. But each show site changes, so it's a challenge, but I’m also in a very comfortable seat," said Major Sam Petko.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"There was a moment when we went with zero gravity, my legs went up in the air. How did you make that happen?" Maybin asked.



"Yeah, so the negative G comes from us putting some energy on the plane and then reversing that energy. So it'd be like if the plane was in a climb, and then I pushed the yoke forward, and we basically lost a few pounds on that one," Major Petko said.

Related article