FlexRide Milwaukee: Franklin transit starts April 17

FlexRide Milwaukee is set to expand its operations Monday, April 17 to accommodate employee rides to and from the city of Milwaukee for jobs in Franklin.

The Milwaukee County Board recently approved funding for the nonprofit transit service, according to a news release from Supervisor Patti Logsdon's office.

The service was launched as a pilot project in 2022, offering transit for Milwaukee residents to employers in Menomonee Falls and Butler.

According to its website, FlexRide offers free or $1.50 fares for residents of select Milwaukee areas to a designated "employment zone" in Menomonee Falls and Butler. The expansion would create provide service to the Franklin Business Park on Ryan Road. Rides are available weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Additional expansion will include Oak Creek and New Berlin. Anyone with questions on how to use FlexRide should call 414-667-7433 or email FlexRide support.

Statement from Logsdon:

"We are thrilled to help announce the expansion of FlexRide to Franklin and Oak Creek.

"A goal of the Transportation and Transit Committee is to make it easier for workers to access jobs in the Milwaukee County area, and this expansion is a significant step towards achieving that goal. My thanks go out to our partners at FlexRide for making this important service a reality. It will not only benefit workers, but also businesses and the community as a whole."

Statement from Priscilla Coggs-Jones, chairwoman of the Transportation and Transit Committee:

"The expansion of FlexRide is great news for Milwaukee residents who are seeking job opportunities. This is what transit is all about - providing reliable and efficient transportation that helps people get to work.

"I’d like to thank County Executive Crowley for signing this important legislation, as well as my colleagues on the Board who voted for its’ approval."