Flags to fly half-staff after WI fire chief dies from COVID-19 in line of duty

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated just in
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Tony Evers has signed an executive order for the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff in honor of Fire Chief Donald Kittelson.

Kittelson was the chief of the Clayton (northwest of Eau Claire) Volunteer Fire Department and passed away on Dec. 17, after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty. 

The governor issued the following statement:

"Fire Chief Kittelson served the Clayton community for more than 34 years years. A third-generation firefighter, he was a pillar of his community and a mentor to many, sharing his knowledge and enthusiasm for firefighting with the next generation. Our deepest condolences and thoughts are with his family, loved ones, the Clayton Volunteer Fire Department, and the entire Clayton community as they grapple with this loss."

The executive order is in effect from sunrise to sunset on Sat., Jan. 2, 2021.

