Milwaukee Alderman Jonathan Brostoff funeral; Evers orders flags at half-staff

article

The Brief Gov. Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Friday in honor of Milwaukee Alderman Jonathan Brostoff. The 41-year-old Brostoff was a husband and a father to four children. He represented Milwaukee's east side on the city's Common Council. Previously, he served in the Wisconsin Assembly.



Funeral services will be held for Alderman Brostoff on Friday at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Helen Zelazo Center. The family will take calls of condolence before and after.

Gov. Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Friday, Nov. 8 in honor of Milwaukee Alderman and former Wisconsin State Rep. Jonathan Brostoff, who passed away on Monday, Nov. 4.

Jonathan’s passing is a tragedy to all who knew him and for the many whose lives have been bettered because of his service and advocacy. As a legislator, Jonathan was always eager to seek the good in others, always working in earnest to bridge divides and bring people together of different backgrounds and perspectives," said Gov. Evers in a statement released shortly after former Rep. Brostoff’s passing.

Related article

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said Brostoff died by suicide. A big part of his career was advocating for mental health resources.

The 41-year-old Brostoff was a husband and a father to four children. He represented Milwaukee's east side on the city's Common Council. Previously, he served in the Wisconsin Assembly.

Related article

"He leaves behind an incredible legacy, and I am proud to have called him – I’m proud to have called him a friend," Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said.

A GoFundMe online fundraiser was created to help Brostoff's family.