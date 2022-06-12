Five Fifty Fifty walk/run for mental health

We know exercise is great for your physical and mental well-being—one local doctor took it a step further by hosting an event to raise mental health awareness.

A 5k in 50 states in 50 days.

"The reason why I wanted to compress it in 50 days is to really make sure that the message comes across really quickly and that people understand that time is of the essence. We have a crisis on our hands," said Dr. Adel Korkor.

Korkor is not only a runner himself but an advocate for mental health.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, one in five adults in the U.S. lives with a mental illness.

"Mental health is very common, its all over the state, all the states, and all over the world."

Five years ago, the idea for the run-walk came to him during a workout.

"I was running a 5k on the treadmill and I said oh my God I can run a 5k. I can run a 5k in 50 states and I can do it in 50 days. Five Fifty Fifty sounds like a good idea!" he said.

Sunday morning was the last day of the 50-day challenge, something he’s happy to bring back in person this year alongside his foundation that helps provide mental health resources to those who need them.

"It's the fact that they can come out and be a part of a community activity that is supportive of their ability to share their stories and talk about it."

A tradition he hopes reminds everyone…

"You are not alone," he said.