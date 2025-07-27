Expand / Collapse search

Fish caught in pickup truck's grill; Wisconsin driver shares experience

Published  July 27, 2025 1:21pm CDT
Okauchee Lake
Credit: Albert Cutler

The Brief

    • A Waukesha County driver was surprised on Sunday, July 27, by something that fell from the sky – and wedged into the grill of his pickup truck.
    • That something was a largemouth bass, apparently dropped by a bald eagle.
    • The driver, Albert Cutler, told FOX6 News it was the "biggest bass" he's ever caught.

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - For one driver in Waukesha County, it may have seemed like the sky was falling on Sunday, July 27 – and he will be telling this story for years.

What in the world?!

What we know:

Albert Cutler and his family were driving home from church around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Cutler noticed a bald eagle flying over Highway 16 in Okauchee Lake. Cutler told FOX6 News he then saw a fish fall from the bald eagle's grasp, and thought to himself, "Did I just hit a fish?" 

Cutler's family, riding in a car in front of him, saw the incident as well. Cutler said he thought nothing of it for the rest of the drive home. 

What they found

When the entire family arrived home, Cutler's daughter found the fish, a largemouth bass, wedged in the truck's grill. 

Credit: Albert Cutler

Cutler said his truck looked OK after having removed the stuck fish.

Now, the bass is in a bag in the family fridge -- as Cutler did not know what to do after pulling it out of the grill.

Cutler told FOX6 News he seldom fishes, but he does buy a license. He said this fish is the "biggest bass" he's ever caught.

Credit: Albert Cutler

One more thing… 

Dig deeper:

Cutler told FOX6 News that the focus of the sermon at his church on Sunday was, "Things you have never seen before." 

The Source: The information in this post was provided by Albert Cutler.

