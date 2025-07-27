Fish caught in pickup truck's grill; Wisconsin driver shares experience
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - For one driver in Waukesha County, it may have seemed like the sky was falling on Sunday, July 27 – and he will be telling this story for years.
What in the world?!
What we know:
Albert Cutler and his family were driving home from church around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Cutler noticed a bald eagle flying over Highway 16 in Okauchee Lake. Cutler told FOX6 News he then saw a fish fall from the bald eagle's grasp, and thought to himself, "Did I just hit a fish?"
Cutler's family, riding in a car in front of him, saw the incident as well. Cutler said he thought nothing of it for the rest of the drive home.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
What they found
When the entire family arrived home, Cutler's daughter found the fish, a largemouth bass, wedged in the truck's grill.
Credit: Albert Cutler
Cutler said his truck looked OK after having removed the stuck fish.
Now, the bass is in a bag in the family fridge -- as Cutler did not know what to do after pulling it out of the grill.
Cutler told FOX6 News he seldom fishes, but he does buy a license. He said this fish is the "biggest bass" he's ever caught.
Credit: Albert Cutler
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
One more thing…
Dig deeper:
Cutler told FOX6 News that the focus of the sermon at his church on Sunday was, "Things you have never seen before."
The Source: The information in this post was provided by Albert Cutler.