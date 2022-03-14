Fiserv Forum hosts NCAA Tournament; practice sessions open to public

article

The NCAA Tournament is coming to Milwaukee – and excitement is building.

The event operators at Fiserv Forum revealed on Monday morning, March 14 that there will be an open practice on Thursday for the eight teams that will be coming to Milwaukee.

"We just couldn’t be more thrilled to make this really Wisconsin’s place to be during this next week," said Michael Belot, Senior Vice President of Bucks Ventures and Development.

Doors open to the public at 10 a.m. – and the following teams will be on the court to practice during these times.

Yale: 11 a.m.

Virginia Tech: 11:45 a.m.

Purdue: 12:30 p.m.

Texas: 1:15 p.m.

LSU: 3:25 p.m.

Wisconsin: 4:10 p.m.

Iowa State: 4:55 p.m.

Colgate: 5:40 p.m.

""We are very excited about these eight teams to come and play in our arena to showcase what the arena can do as well as Milwaukee," said Katelyn Bogrand, VP Event Operations, Fiserv Forum.

The practice sessions are free to the public. Officials say parking at the two structures nearby will be just $5.

One other perk for college basketball fans who might not be able to get a ticket to the games – the Deer District beer garden will be open.

"Anybody who has a ticket obviously is going to have a tremendous experience inside Fiserv Forum. But what I think is cool is you're also going to be able to have that experience outside -- a little taste of what you felt in the (NBA) playoffs last year," Belot said.

There will be no restrictions inside Fiserv Forum or the Deer District – no capacity limits, mask or vaccine requires per the city guidelines.

Belot also touted the reopening of Punch Bowl Social in the Deer District – which has been shut down since the beginning of the pandemic.

"We’re just thrilled to welcome everybody back here for St. Patrick’s Day the NCAA tournament and the entire rest of the week," said Belot.

Officials tell FOX6 News the economic impact for the NCAA tournament weekend will be about $6.5 million – and roughly 18,000 people are expected to travel to Milwaukee.