Punch Bowl Social reopens March 16

Punch Bowl Social will permanently re-open its doors Wednesday, March 16 in Milwaukee’s Deer District.

The opening comes days prior to Fiserv Forum, just across the plaza from Punch Bowl’s front door, hosting first and second round games of the college basketball tournament on March 18 and 20.

"We are eager and ready to re-open our doors to Milwaukee, and we look forward to a bustling week ahead," said Robert Cornog, Jr., Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder of Punch Bowl Social. "I can think of no better place for St. Patrick’s Day revelry and basketball excitement than Punch Bowl Social at Deer District. Punch Bowl Social delivers a unique experience for all of our guests, so we are thrilled to be opening on March 16 with our full menu and entertainment experience."

Punch Bowl Social Milwaukee features more than 24,000 square feet of great food, beverage and entertainment options - a 360-degree bar, eight bowling lanes, three karaoke rooms, billiards, ping pong and other game activities, plus TVs throughout. The kitchen, delivering a variety of specialty scratch-made menu items, will be re-opening with classic favorites such as chicken and waffles, cauliflower nachos and cilantro wings, as well as new menu items including bacon-wrapped shrimp and polenta.

Located steps from Fiserv Forum, Punch Bowl Social is an important element of Deer District and enjoys a strong, ongoing relationship with the 2021 NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks organization.

The Milwaukee location will be open 4 p.m. – 12 a.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 2 p.m. – 2 a.m. on Fridays, 11 a.m. – 2 a.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. – 12 a.m. on Sundays. Punch Bowl Social will also be open on select Mondays and Tuesdays for scheduled events at Fiserv Forum, such as Bucks games and concerts. Weekend brunch will resume later this month.