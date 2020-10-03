Fiserv Forum hosts drive-thru voter registration, food drive

With the presidential election just one month away, and as the pandemic continues its grip on the country, the Milwaukee Bucks joined hands with the nonprofit "When We All Vote" for voter registration and food drive on Saturday, Oct. 3.

Cars lined the entrance to the lot outside Fiserv Forum on Saturday, as the Bucks -- with an assist from nonprofits and elected officials -- try to drive change.

"We want to meet people at the level of their need. It's one thing to ask them to participate in the democracy, but you can't do it without...by ignoring their basic, fundamental needs right now," Rep. Gwen Moore said.

When We All Vote, a nonprofit formed by former first lady Michelle Obama, and the Bucks hosted "Fuel the Vote" to help register voters.

"Fuel the Vote" at Fiserv Forum

The organizations gave food and masks to those in need and featured music from the Bucks' DJ Shawna.

Bucks Vice President Alex Lasry said it's events like these that continue the legacy of the team's former owner, Sen. Herb Kohl.

"If we want to make sure our voice is heard, and make sure that there's accountability and reform after all that's happened this summer, we need to make sure that we vote and make sure that our leaders reflect what our wishes are," Lasry said.

While Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett cites the pandemic's impact on minorities, he said this election is the most important of our lifetime.

"We have people in our community that are hurting. There are children in our community who are hurting in our community right now, and we have an obligation to do everything we can to help them," said Barrett. "But a big part of that is making sure people help themselves by getting involved in this election."

Organizers hoped to register and serve 1,000 cars Saturday.

Wisconsin's deadline to register online and by mail is Oct. 14. To do so in-person, voters have through Oct. 30.