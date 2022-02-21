Expand / Collapse search

Fiserv Forum hosts 7 events in 6 days; sports, concerts, more

Fiserv Forum
MILWAUKEE - Fiserv Forum is preparing for its busiest week of events since the arena opened in 2018. 

A news release says from Wednesday, Feb. 23 through Monday, Feb. 28, the venue will host seven events with nearly 90,000 fans expected to attend.  

Dua Lipa will open the stretch of events on Wednesday, February 23 with her Future Nostalgia Tour to perform her hit singles "Break My Heart," "Levitating" and "Don’t Start Now." Tyler, The Creator will take the stage the next night, followed by a sold-out Imagine Dragons concert on Friday, February 25. Saturday, February 26 will feature a basketball double-header with Marquette vs Butler at 12 pm followed by the Bucks vs Nets that evening. Comedian Jeff Dunham will take the stage Sunday, February 27, with the Bucks vs the Hornets concluding the stretch of events on Monday, February 28.  

  • Dua Lipa – Wednesday, Feb. 23
  • Tyler, The Creator – Thursday, Feb. 24
  • Imagine Dragons – Friday, Feb. 25
  • Marquette vs Butler – Saturday, Feb. 26
  • Bucks vs Nets – Saturday, Feb. 26
  • Jeff Dunham – Sunday, Feb. 27
  • Bucks vs Hornets – Monday, Feb. 28

Other upcoming shows at Fiserv Forum include Journey with very special guest Toto on March 12, the Eagles on March 30, Elton John on April 2 and Bon Jovi on April 5.

Visit fiservforum.com to purchase tickets and to view the full list of events.  

