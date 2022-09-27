Fiserv Forum early voting site for 2022 general election

Fiserv Forum will serve as an early voting site for the 2022 general election. On select dates from Oct. 25 through Nov. 5, eligible voters living in the City of Milwaukee may cast their ballots in-person at Fiserv Forum in advance of the Nov. 8 General Election.

Voters must use the Johnson Controls Entrance at the corner of 6th Street and Juneau Avenue. The voting location will be held just inside the doors in the lobby area. Free parking for voters will be available on Juneau between 6th Street and 5th Street.

For voters who cannot enter the arena due to a disability, curbside voting is available. For more information go to Milwaukee.gov/earlyvoting.

Fiserv Forum Early Voting Schedule:

Tuesday, October 25: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday, October 27: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, October 29: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Thursday, November 3: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday, November 4: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, November 5: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

"The Bucks are graciously and generously opening the doors of Fiserv Forum for early voting, and I hope this inspires more eligible Milwaukee residents to cast a ballot this fall," Mayor Cavalier Johnson said. "Voter participation strengthens democracy, and, when Milwaukee voters cast ballots, their voices are heard by elected officials."

The NBA recently announced that no games will be held on the Nov. 8 Election Day.

For the full list of early voting locations and voting information, visit Milwaukee.gov/earlyvoting.

