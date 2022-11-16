Fiserv Forum: Amazon’s Just Walk Out shopping experience

article

Fiserv Forum will debut Amazon’s Just Walk Out shopping experience at the Bucks vs. Cavaliers game Wednesday, Nov. 16. This will be the first time Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology and Amazon One will be deployed in Wisconsin.

Located outside of Section 119 on the main concourse of Fiserv Forum, the new store, The Market by Michelob ULTRA, will enable fans to grab drinks and snacks without having to wait in line to checkout, getting them back to the action faster.

According to a press release, Amazon’s Just Walk Out shopping experience is made possible by the same types of technologies used in self-driving cars: computer vision, sensor fusion and deep learning. The technology detects what fans take from or return to the shelves in The Market by Michelob ULTRA. Amazon One, Amazon’s palm recognition service, will also be featured in The Market by Michelob ULTRA, enabling fans to enter and experience The Market using just their palm. When fans have selected what they want from the store, they will exit and the credit card they inserted upon entry will be automatically charged for the items they took.

"Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology and Amazon One are designed to eliminate checkout lines and enable fans to enjoy a quick and frictionless shopping experience," said Dennis Williams, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Fiserv Forum. "The Market by Michelob ULTRA is another reminder that Fiserv Forum is continuously raising the bar for world-class experiences, and we are thrilled to be the first location in the state to unveil this new shopping experience."

"Fiserv Forum is the beating heart of downtown Milwaukee and we’re thrilled to become part of such an iconic venue and enable a unique shopping experience for fans," said Dilip Kumar, Vice President of AWS Applications. "Equipping this store with Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology and Amazon One is the result of an ongoing collaboration between AWS, Fiserv Forum and Levy, focused on identifying new ways to creatively apply technology to elevate customer experiences."