First Stage: Live performances return in 2021-22 season

article

First Stage announced on Monday, Sept. 20 it is returning to live theater performances in the 2021-2022 season.

First Stage will kick off its season in November at the Marcus Center’s Todd Wehr Theater with "A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS."

Tickets

A news release says First Stage offers three ways to purchase tickets for its 2021-22 season. The Family All-Access Membership will give families the opportunity to purchase tickets at 40% off regular single ticket prices, receive discounts on Theater Academy classes, receive invitations to special Preview Events and more. The cost of the Family All-Access Membership is $75 per household and are on sale now. Families can also purchase the traditional Family Package, which offers a 25% discount off regular single ticket prices when building a season package of three or more plays. Family Packages are also now on sale. Single tickets to First Stage’s 2021/22 season will go on sale Oct. 4, 2021.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

For additional information about the 2021/22 season, please go to firststage.org/events-tickets/2021-22-season/ or call 414-267-2961.

Safety precautions

First Stage is implementing the following safety protocols as it welcomes audiences back for live performances for the 2021-22 season. These protocols were developed with the support of the City of Milwaukee Health Department and in alliance with other organizations within the larger Milwaukee arts community. First Stage patrons should review these protocols as they reserve their tickets and visit First Stage productions:

In accordance with Marcus Center for Performing Arts policies, upon entrance to performances in the Marcus Center’s Todd Wehr Theater, patrons ages 12 and up will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of their performance. Audiences under age 12 will not need to show proof of negative COVID-19 test.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

First Stage’s First Steps and Young Company performances held at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center will not require proof of vaccination or negative test results, but all First Stage productions will adhere to the following guidelines: socially-distanced seating; mask requirement anywhere inside the performance venue; limited capacity seating in the theater; digital playbills and paperless tickets; hand-sanitizing stations; there will be no intermission and concessions and merchandise will not be sold to alleviate congestion in the lobby.