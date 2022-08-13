Multi-Cultural Fair in Waukesha; ethnic food, arts showcased

article

Waukesha's first ever Multi-Cultural Fair was held Saturday, Aug. 13 at Cutler Park.

Featuring ethnic food trucks, art, dancing and music, the fair was held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"When we come together as a community, it actually gives people the opportunity to see other people, interact with other cultures and bring us more together," said Bernie Gonzalez, president of SOPHIA.

Performances included Aztec dancers, Scottish bagpipers, Japanese drummers and more.

Organizers hope to make the fair an annual event.



