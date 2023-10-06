First Lady Wisconsin visit; Jill Biden in state Oct. 9-10

article

First Lady Jill Biden is paying a two-day visit to Wisconsin on Monday, Oct. 9 and Tuesday, Oct. 10.

A news release says the first lady will visit the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin and "highlight the Biden Administration’s commitment to supporting Native communities and working together with Tribal Nations. During the visit, the First Lady will also participate in a Biden Cancer Moonshot engagement."

On Monday evening, the first lady will be in Green Bay for a meeting with news media. She will also join an NFL Crucial Catch Monday Night Football watch party hosted by the American Cancer Society in Titletown.

On Tuesday morning, the first lady is expected to tour the Menominee Tribal Enterprises’ sawmill in Neopit, Wisconsin -- to learn about the Menominee Tribe’s sustainable forest management.

In the afternoon, Jill Biden will visit the College of Menominee Nation in Keshena, Wisconsin to learn about the Menominee Tribe’s approach to community education and sustainable development. She will also take part in the College of Menominee Nation’s Women’s Empowerment Summit.