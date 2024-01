article

A 9-pounds-8-ounces boy was the first baby born at Froedtert Hospital in 2024.

At 12:43 a.m.,Gianni was the first baby born on Jan. 1, 2024.

Gianni is the first child of his mom, Rita, who is a Milwaukee-area resident.

Froedtert said both mom and Gianni are healthy and doing well.