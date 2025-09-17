First responders called out to Milwaukee VA Medical Center

The Brief A large presence of first responders was seen Wednesday morning, Sept. 17 at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center. This is a developing story.



First responders were called to the Milwaukee Veterans Affairs Medical Center on Wednesday, Sept. 17.

The Veterans Affairs police tell FOX6 News that crews were called to the scene for an oxygen leak.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post.