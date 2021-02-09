Expand / Collapse search

Firefighters battle blaze, cold temps at home on Milwaukee's north side

Firefighters battled a house fire and bitterly cold temperatures on Milwaukee's north side on Tuesday, Feb. 9.

MILWAUKEE - Firefighters battled a house fire and bitterly cold temperatures on Milwaukee's north side on Tuesday, Feb. 9. The call came in shortly before 9 a.m. 

The two-alarm fire broke out near 24th Place and Finn. Upon arrival, crews say the dwelling was fully engulfed in flames. 

Fire near 24th Place and Finn in Milwaukee

Fire near 24th Place and Finn in Milwaukee

The deputy fire chief says the biggest problems they're facing on the scene are hypothermia and dehydration due to the temperature. 

Additionally, firefighters say it's hard to get water as hydrants aren't working properly. 

No one was home when the fire broke out. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Fire near 24th Place and Finn in Milwaukee

