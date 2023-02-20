Firearms, exotic animals recovered; Milwaukee man, woman arrested
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police recovered several firearms and exotic animals during the execution of a search warrant on the city's south side on Monday, Feb. 20.
Officials executed the warrant near 17th and Grant shortly after 9 a.m. Monday.
A 26-year-old Milwaukee man and a 27-year-old Milwaukee woman were arrested.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.