Firearms, exotic animals recovered; Milwaukee man, woman arrested

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police recovered several firearms and exotic animals during the execution of a search warrant on the city's south side on Monday, Feb. 20. 

Officials executed the warrant near 17th and Grant shortly after 9 a.m. Monday. 

A 26-year-old Milwaukee man and a 27-year-old Milwaukee woman were arrested. 

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.