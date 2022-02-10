Fire in Wauwatosa garbage truck; driver acted quickly

article

Do no put combustible items, hazardous waste, or hot items like fireplace ashes in your garbage. That is the message from the Wauwatosa Fire Department.

On Thursday, Feb. 10, a driver for one of the city's garbage trucks smelled smoke – and acted quickly. A Facebook post notes he immediately headed to a safe area to dump the truck.

Firefighters with the Wauwatosa Fire Department extinguished the flames.

There were no injuries and no damage to the garbage truck.