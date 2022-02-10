Fire in Wauwatosa garbage truck; driver acted quickly
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Do no put combustible items, hazardous waste, or hot items like fireplace ashes in your garbage. That is the message from the Wauwatosa Fire Department.
On Thursday, Feb. 10, a driver for one of the city's garbage trucks smelled smoke – and acted quickly. A Facebook post notes he immediately headed to a safe area to dump the truck.
Firefighters with the Wauwatosa Fire Department extinguished the flames.
There were no injuries and no damage to the garbage truck.
