Fire Prevention Week: Milwaukee firefighters install free smoke detectors

The Brief The Milwaukee Fire Department is going door-to-door installing free smoke detectors for Fire Prevention Week. Firefighters and volunteers aim to equip every home in targeted areas with working alarms. Residents can call the Smoke Alarm Hotline at 414-286-8980 for a free detector.



The Milwaukee Fire Department is making sure homes throughout the city are safe and equipped with the proper tools in case of a fire.

Fire Prevention Week

What we know:

Going door-to-door is how Milwaukee firefighters are making Fire Prevention Week personal.

Robert Harris' home is among the many in the neighborhood near Station 13 to receive free smoke detectors.

What they're saying:

"It's a blessing. To have somebody to come and be concerned like that," Harris said.

Harris got four smoke detectors installed at his family home.

"My wife is on the oxygen tank and we got the tanks around. You know what I'm saying, we have to be extra careful," Harris said.

Walking door-to-door

Dig deeper:

On Tuesday, Oct. 7, Milwaukee firefighters and volunteers went through eight blocks. The goal is to get working smoke detectors in every one.

"The smoke alarm is the first line of defense to let these people know that there is so they can get out safely," said Lt. Carlos Velazquez Sanchez of the Milwaukee Fire Department.

Lt. Carlos Velazquez Sanchez

Velazquez Sanchez said having sprinklers, smoke alarms and an escape plan are crucial – especially when every second counts.

Fire doubles inside about every 30 seconds. It takes firefighters less than 60 seconds to install one smoke detector.

Need a smoke detector?

What you can do:

Milwaukee firefighters will be in other neighborhoods throughout the city this week.

If you need a free smoke detector, call the city's Smoke Alarm Hotline at 414-286-8980.