Fire on Milwaukee's south side, no one injured

article

Firefighters responded to the scene of a house fire on Milwaukee's south side Wednesday night, Aug. 25. Crews were called to the area of 20th and Vilter around 7:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found fire on the first floor of the home. The fire extended to the second floor.

All occupants of the building made it out safely.

No injuries were reported.

Fire near 20th and Vilter in Milwaukee

The fire reignited about three hours later and was upgraded to a second alarm.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The cause is under investigation.