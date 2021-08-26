Expand / Collapse search

Fire on Milwaukee's south side, no one injured

MILWAUKEE - Firefighters responded to the scene of a house fire on Milwaukee's south side Wednesday night, Aug. 25. Crews were called to the area of 20th and Vilter around 7:30 p.m. 

Upon arrival, they found fire on the first floor of the home. The fire extended to the second floor. 

All occupants of the building made it out safely.

No injuries were reported.

The fire reignited about three hours later and was upgraded to a second alarm. 

The cause is under investigation. 

