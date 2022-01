Firefighters on Friday night, Dec. 31 were called out to a fire at a vacant home near 24th and Burleigh in Milwaukee. The call came in around 11:30 p.m.

Officials say the fire started on the second-floor porch and spread to the attic.

The cause is under investigation.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

No injuries were reported.