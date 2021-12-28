Fire near 107th and Fountain in Milwaukee, 2 injured

Firefighters on Tuesday morning, Dec. 28 responded to the scene of a fire at a townhome at the St. James Place Apartments on Fountain Avenue in Milwaukee. The call came in around 6:40 a.m.

Two people are suffering from burn injuries in connection to the fire. Officials say one person had to be rescued through a window.

The Red Cross is assisting about 20 people who may be displaced.

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.