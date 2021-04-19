Expand / Collapse search

Fire guts 2-story home in Tichigan; no working smoke detectors

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Tichigan
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Credit: Tichigan Volunteer Fire Department

TICHIGAN, Wis. - Fire gutted a home in Tichigan early Monday, April 19.

A post on the Tichigan Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page says firefighters were dispatched to the home shortly before 3 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found the second floor engulfed in flames.

Firefighters had the fire under control around 4 a.m. -- and the scene was turned over to Racine County Fire Investigation Task Force.  

Investigators say there were no working smoke detectors in the home. Fortunately, the homeowner was able to safely evacuate prior to the arrival of firefighters.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Officials estimate the damage caused by the fire to be around $300,000.

24-year-old suspect in Somers House tavern shooting held on $4M bond
slideshow

24-year-old suspect in Somers House tavern shooting held on $4M bond

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department identified on Monday, April 19 the suspect from the Somers House Tavern shooting that left three people dead and another three injured on Sunday. 

American Airlines resumes nonstop service between Milwaukee and Miami
slideshow

American Airlines resumes nonstop service between Milwaukee and Miami

American Airlines is resuming its Saturday nonstop service between Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) and Miami International Airport (MIA) on June 5. 

Unsolved: Investigators again ask for help in killing of Joshua Terry
slideshow

Unsolved: Investigators again ask for help in killing of Joshua Terry

The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office is again appealing to the public for assistance in identifying those involved in the killing of 41-year-old Joshua Terry.

Public records show students struggling across SE Wisconsin

For students struggling through the last year of pandemic learning, GPA is not just a number.