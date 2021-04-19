Fire guts 2-story home in Tichigan; no working smoke detectors

article

Fire gutted a home in Tichigan early Monday, April 19.

A post on the Tichigan Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page says firefighters were dispatched to the home shortly before 3 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found the second floor engulfed in flames.

Firefighters had the fire under control around 4 a.m. -- and the scene was turned over to Racine County Fire Investigation Task Force.

Investigators say there were no working smoke detectors in the home. Fortunately, the homeowner was able to safely evacuate prior to the arrival of firefighters.

Officials estimate the damage caused by the fire to be around $300,000.