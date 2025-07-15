Expand / Collapse search

Fire damages Waukesha County home; cause under investigation

By
Published  July 15, 2025 11:47am CDT
Waukesha County
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Waukesha Fire Department

The Brief

    • A Waukesha home was damaged by a fire on Monday, July 14. 
    • There was fire damage to the garage area, with limited smoke and water damage to the rest of the home. 
    • There was one firefighter medically evaluated on scene and released.

WAUKEHSA COUNTY, Wis. - The Village of Waukesha Fire Department on Monday, July 14 was dispatched to the scene of a residential structure fire on Riverview Drive. 

What we know:

When crews arrived at the scene, they found the outside of a garage on fire, with fire extending into the garage and house. 

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department says there was fire damage to the garage area, with limited smoke and water damage to the rest of the home. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

There was one firefighter medically evaluated on scene and released.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office. 

Waukesha CountyNews