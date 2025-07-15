Fire damages Waukesha County home; cause under investigation

article

The Brief A Waukesha home was damaged by a fire on Monday, July 14. There was fire damage to the garage area, with limited smoke and water damage to the rest of the home. There was one firefighter medically evaluated on scene and released.



The Village of Waukesha Fire Department on Monday, July 14 was dispatched to the scene of a residential structure fire on Riverview Drive.

What we know:

When crews arrived at the scene, they found the outside of a garage on fire, with fire extending into the garage and house.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department says there was fire damage to the garage area, with limited smoke and water damage to the rest of the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

There was one firefighter medically evaluated on scene and released.