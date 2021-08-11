Expand / Collapse search

Fire damages Milwaukee home, Red Cross assisting 6 people

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Tuesday night, Aug. 10 responded to the scene of a house fire near Hartford and Marietta. The call came in around 9:15 p.m. 

When crews arrived, they found the fire on the first and second floors. The fire was pgraded to a 2nd alarm within minutes.

The fire was contained to the structure and did not spread. It took about four hours to put out.

Red Cross was called and is assisting six adults. Milwaukee police are investigating the cause of the fire.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

No injuries were reported. 

Tornado reported in Outagamie County Tuesday evening
slideshow

Tornado reported in Outagamie County Tuesday evening

Severe thunderstorms rolling across parts of Wisconsin have knocked down trees and power lines and left more than 150,000 utility customers without power.

Milwaukee cooling centers available amid high temps
slideshow

Milwaukee cooling centers available amid high temps

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Southeastern Wisconsin today, August 11, from 12 until 7 p.m. with anticipated heat index values up to 102 degrees.

5-alarm warehouse fire in Fort Atkinson

Fort Atkinson residents were asked to evacuate after a five-alarm fire in the area near North Main Street and Oak Street.