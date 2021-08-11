Fire damages Milwaukee home, Red Cross assisting 6 people

Firefighters on Tuesday night, Aug. 10 responded to the scene of a house fire near Hartford and Marietta. The call came in around 9:15 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found the fire on the first and second floors. The fire was pgraded to a 2nd alarm within minutes.

The fire was contained to the structure and did not spread. It took about four hours to put out.

Red Cross was called and is assisting six adults. Milwaukee police are investigating the cause of the fire.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

No injuries were reported.