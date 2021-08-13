Expand / Collapse search

Fire damages Milwaukee home; 2 injured, cause under investigation

MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Thursday night, Aug. 12 responded to the scene of a house fire on Oak Park Court near Main Street in Milwaukee. The call came in around 10:45 p.m.

One civilian and one firefighter were transported to the hospital. The firefighter suffered non-life threatening injuries. The condition and age of the civilian are unknown. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

This is a developing story. 

