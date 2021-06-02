Fire damages Brookfield apartment building, no one injured

Firefighters on Wednesday morning, June 2 responded to the scene of an apartment fire on Taywood Circle in Brookfield. The call came in around 1:15 a.m.

When crews arrived on the scene they found light smoke coming from a second-floor apartment window.

The fire was contained to the kitchen of a single upstairs apartment unit and was nearly extinguished by the building’s sprinkler system that had activated prior to fire department arrival.

Two families were displaced by the fire and were being assisted by the Red Cross. No injuries were reported.

There is no damage estimate at this time.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The fire is not deemed suspicious following an initial investigation by the City of Brookfield Fire Department.