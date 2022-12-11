Fire at Waukesha Texas Roadhouse, restaurant evacuated

article

Firefighters responded to Waukesha's Texas Roadhouse Sunday night, Dec. 11.

The restaurant is located near Barker and Bluemound.

Waukesha Fire Department Battalion Chief Jim Haakenson said the restaurant was evacuated, and police helped get staff and customers to the parking lot.

Flames were found in the ductwork connecting the hood above the stove. Those flames were put out within about 15 minutes.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation cameras near I-94 and Highway 18 showed smoke in the area around 5:30 p.m.

There were no injuries. The cause is under investigation.