Authorities battle Menomonee Falls brush fire

Fire crews are battling a brush fire that broke out in Menomonee Falls on Friday afternoon, April 2.

According to the Menomonee Falls Police Department, the fire call came in around 1:40 p.m. for a blaze in the area of railroad tracks at Marcy Road.

No injuries or evacuations were reported. No structures were involved; the fire was mostly in a swamp and grass area.

Twenty different fire departments are assisting with the firefight. Fire crews remain at the scene, working on extinguishing hotspots that flare-up.

There have already been more than 200 wildfires reported in Wisconsin so far this year, according to the Department of Natural Resources, burning over 450 acres. Fire officials anticipate a slightly longer than average fire season because of how early the snow melted around the state.

DNR: Fire danger 'very high' statewide

All of Wisconsin is at "very high fire danger" headed into the weekend, the DNR stated Friday, April 2.

With low humidity and high winds in the forecast, the DNR, National Weather Service and other partners are paying particularly close attention to areas most at risk.

As a result of the elevated fire risk, burning remains suspended with DNR-issued burning permits for debris piles, barrels and grass or wooded areas across the DNR Protection Area. If you are outside the DNR Protection Area, please check with local authorities for any burning restrictions.

Any fire could quickly start and spread in these conditions. To help keep Wisconsinites safe, the DNR is asking people to avoid all outdoor burning including limiting the use of campfires and making sure to extinguish and dispose of cigarettes properly.

Outdoor enthusiasts should also use caution with off-road vehicles or equipment that can create a spark and start a fire. Keep in mind that weather conditions can change frequently and quickly become dangerous.

The earliest chance of minimal precipitation is expected Monday. In the meantime, the DNR urges people to use extreme caution until the fire weather improves.