Fire causes $25,000 in damage to Racine home, no one injured

The Racine Fire Department on Monday, March 8 responded to the scene of a house fire near 17th and Villa. The call came in around 6 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews reported smoke showing from the eaves of the house. Two fire companies entered the house with a hose line to investigate and discovered active fire near a second-floor window.

The fire was quickly extinguished and salvage and overhaul activities were performed in the area of origin to ensure no further fire was present.

No civilians or firefighters were injured in the fire. Damage is estimated to be $25,000.

The fire was fought by 23 firefighters staffing three fire engines, one truck, one quint, and one ambulance along with two command officers and two fire investigators.

The Racine Fire Department would like to remind citizens of the importance of having operational smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in their homes whether it be a house, apartment, or condominium. Also, please have an escape plan and practice it regularly.