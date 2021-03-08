Expand / Collapse search

DWD launches interactive map connecting job seekers to services

MADISON, Wis. - The Department of Workforce Development (DWD) announced on Monday, March 8 that it is launching an interactive directory of services to connect Wisconsinites with workforce programs in their area.

DWD works with partners across the state to offer critical services like career training and job search assistance.

The new Directory of Workforce Services provides information online by county for workforce programs provided by DWD, the Wisconsin Technical College System, local workforce development boards, and their contractors and partners.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shifted the way many workforce services are provided. Prior to the pandemic, job seekers and employers were directed to physical Job Center locations to learn about the different workforce services in their area. The Directory of Workforce Service offers a virtual list of available services across agencies in an easy-to-use map that allows job seekers and employers to learn more about workforce programs in a safe way.

The Directory of Workforce Services provides a description of available workforce services and contact information to connect to services in each county.

