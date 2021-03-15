Fire causes $15K in damage to Racine home, no one injured

The Racine Fire Department on Sunday, March 14 responded to the scene of a house fire on Green Street near Goold Street. The call came in around 9 p.m.

When crews arrived on the scene they located a fire in a second-floor bedroom.

The fire was brought under control within 18 minutes of the initial 911 call and did not spread beyond the room of origin. The Racine Police Department assisted with traffic control and scene security.

There are no injuries to report associated with this incident. Altogether, 22 firefighters responded to this call for service.

The damage estimate for this fire is $15,000. The cause of this fire was a faulty wax heater located in the room of origin.