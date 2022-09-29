Fire at The Braising Pan in West Bend; no injuries

article

Firefighters on Thursday morning, Sept. 29 responded to the scene of a fire at The Braising Pan restaurant in West Bend. The call came in around 1:15 a.m.

The two-alarm fire was out by 4 a.m. The structure sustained major damage.

No injuries were reported.

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.