Fire at The Braising Pan in West Bend; no injuries

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
WEST BEND, Wis. - Firefighters on Thursday morning, Sept. 29 responded to the scene of a fire at The Braising Pan restaurant in West Bend. The call came in around 1:15 a.m. 

The two-alarm fire was out by 4 a.m. The structure sustained major damage. 

No injuries were reported. 

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.