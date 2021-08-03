Expand / Collapse search

3 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 2 men, 2 women hurt

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 37 mins ago
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that occurred Monday night, Aug. 2, and Tuesday morning, Aug. 3. Four people were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. near 87th Street and Mill Road. The victim, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a non-fatal serious gunshot injury. The victim arrived at a local hospital for treatment. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

The second shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. near MLK Drive and North Street. 

The victim, a 22-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained a non-fatal gunshot injury. The victim arrived at a local hospital for treatment. This shooting is a result of a road rage incident. 

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. 

The third shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. near 44th Street and North Avenue. The victims, a 22-year-old Milwaukee man, and a 20-year-old-Milwaukee woman sustained non-fatal gunshot injuries. The victims were transported to a local hospital and are in stable condition. 

The shooting was a result of a drug deal/robbery. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with any information or was a witness to this incident is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

Kenosha arsons, gas station fire, woman charged
slideshow

Kenosha arsons, gas station fire, woman charged

A Kenosha woman is charged in connection with a string of arson incidents in late July.

2021 Wisconsin State Fair starts Thursday
slideshow

2021 Wisconsin State Fair starts Thursday

It's been two years in the making, but vendors and organizers are getting ready and adapting, making sure people stay healthy and have a good time.

Masks make a comeback as delta variant spreads

While airports never stopped requiring masks, many retailers did. Now, some are shifting gears as the COVID delta variant spreads.