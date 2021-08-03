3 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 2 men, 2 women hurt

Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that occurred Monday night, Aug. 2, and Tuesday morning, Aug. 3. Four people were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. near 87th Street and Mill Road. The victim, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a non-fatal serious gunshot injury. The victim arrived at a local hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

The second shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. near MLK Drive and North Street.

The victim, a 22-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained a non-fatal gunshot injury. The victim arrived at a local hospital for treatment. This shooting is a result of a road rage incident.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

The third shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. near 44th Street and North Avenue. The victims, a 22-year-old Milwaukee man, and a 20-year-old-Milwaukee woman sustained non-fatal gunshot injuries. The victims were transported to a local hospital and are in stable condition.

The shooting was a result of a drug deal/robbery. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information or was a witness to this incident is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.