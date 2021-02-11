Fiancée of driver who survived 70-foot fall of bridge: ‘Magic happens’

After surviving a terrifying freeway fall - the driver of the pickup truck is speaking from the hospital and describing what went wrong.

A heart-stopping video shows a pickup truck plummeting off the zoo interchange Saturday.

The driver, Richard Oliver, dropping 70 feet, crashing to the ground below — survived.

Vehicle drops 70 feet in Zoo Interchange crash

The Pewaukee man is thankful for the people who rushed to help him.

"He did end up having emergency back surgery the same day as the accident," Oliver's fiancée Candice Held said. "Early the next morning he had the leg surgery."

The 34-year-old was driving to his mom’s house when he hit a snowbank on the overpass and lost control.

Richard Oliver

Oliver talked with Good Morning America from the hospital:

"There was just too much snow on the side of the road," he said. "Once the tires got into snow, there’s no controlling the vehicle of any kind."

Right after the fall, two good Samaritans jumped into action, helping Oliver who was conscious and breathing.

"He told me that the man had pulled him out the back window of his pickup truck and laid with him with a blanket in the bed of his truck until an ambulance came and helped him call his mom in case he didn't make it.

His fiancée says he’ll need a wheelchair.

They are hoping for a fast recovery.

"He will push himself to make sure he's going to be able to play with his son and do all those things that a dad will do," she said.

Including, one day talking with his son about a terrifying experience with a miraculous outcome.

Richard Oliver with his newborn son.

"Magic happens," she said. "Belief and faith is real."

Oliver's fiancée thinks there should have been better snow removal on the interstate.

Milwaukee County sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.

The family has set up a GoFundMe since Oliver will not be working for some time. If you are able and willing to donate, click here.