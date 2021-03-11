Festival Foods looking to hire hundreds for West Allis store

article

Festival Foods is seeking to hire hundreds of associates by the end of March to fill positions at its new West Allis location.

Interviews will be held March 23-27 in the Tommy G. Thompson Youth Center at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

The store will be opening May 21 near 111th and Greenfield. The grocer has part-time and full-time opportunities throughout the store, including deli, meat and seafood, wine and spirits, guest services, produce, bakery, and frozen food and dairy.

Interested individuals may sign up online to attend in-person interviews, which are open during the following dates/times:

Tuesday, March 2: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday-Friday, March 24-26: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, March 27: 8 a.m. to noon

In addition to registering for an interview, applicants are encouraged to fill out an application at festfoods.com/careers.

For the safety of every applicant and the Festival Foods human resources team, wearing a face covering is required. The human resources team will practice social distancing and avoid physical contact such as the shaking of hands. Anyone who is feeling any symptoms of COVID-19 is asked to reschedule the interview.

"We’re looking for people who are passionate about providing excellent guest service and enjoy working in a fast-paced environment," said Mary Bowser, who leads the West Allis human resources team.

More information regarding Festival Foods’ West Allis openings is available at career.festfoods.com.

