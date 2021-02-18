Festival Foods to open 2 new stores in the Milwaukee area

Festival Foods announced Thursday, Feb. 18 that they will open two stores in the Milwaukee area, one in West Allis and one in Greenfield.

The West Allis location (11111 W. Greenfield Avenue) is expected to open May 21, while the Greenfield store (4777 S. 27th Street) will open July 16.

The openings will bring Milwaukee-area Festival Foods stores to three and total Wisconsin locations to 35. Festival Foods in Hales Corners opened in late 2019.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"We understand that grocery shoppers have many options, and our company strives to be the first choice for many reasons – the best shopping experience, excellent product quality and selection, and exceptional value," said Mark Skogen, president, and CEO of Festival Foods. "Most important to us is building relationships with our associates, our guests, and our communities, and our teams are looking forward to sharing the Festival Foods experience with everyone who comes through our doors."