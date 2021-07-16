Festival Foods opens in Greenfield

article

Sweet, savory and salty for all. Festival Foods in Greenfield is now open near 27th and Layton Avenue in Greenfield.

The store employs 250 associates and is open daily from 5 a.m. to 12 a.m. Mark Skogen, president and CEO of Festival Foods, said the company is excited to expand to Greenfield and serve new guests who seek selection, value and service excellence.

A news release says the 86,500 square foot store features scratch bakery, produce and deli selections, meat and sustainable seafood, a hot food bar, organic foods, wine and spirits, and a variety of take-home meals. Shoppers will also find Caribou Coffee along with a seating area and prepared fresh food line-up offering Asian stir-fry, Hissho Sushi, pizza and gourmet popcorn.

Catering, online shopping and store pickup services are among the retailer’s many value-added services. A brat stand for nonprofit fundraisers is also available.

The opening brings Milwaukee-area Festival Foods stores to three and total Wisconsin locations to 35. The retailer opened a West Allis location May 21, and a Hales Corners location opened in late 2019.