Festival Foods opens in Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Wis. - Sweet, savory and salty for all. Festival Foods in Greenfield is now open near 27th and Layton Avenue in Greenfield.
The store employs 250 associates and is open daily from 5 a.m. to 12 a.m. Mark Skogen, president and CEO of Festival Foods, said the company is excited to expand to Greenfield and serve new guests who seek selection, value and service excellence.
A news release says the 86,500 square foot store features scratch bakery, produce and deli selections, meat and sustainable seafood, a hot food bar, organic foods, wine and spirits, and a variety of take-home meals. Shoppers will also find Caribou Coffee along with a seating area and prepared fresh food line-up offering Asian stir-fry, Hissho Sushi, pizza and gourmet popcorn.
Catering, online shopping and store pickup services are among the retailer’s many value-added services. A brat stand for nonprofit fundraisers is also available.
The opening brings Milwaukee-area Festival Foods stores to three and total Wisconsin locations to 35. The retailer opened a West Allis location May 21, and a Hales Corners location opened in late 2019.
