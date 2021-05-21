Festival Foods in West Allis now open

article

Skogen’s Festival Foods’ newest location opened Friday, May 21 at 11111 W. Greenfield Avenue in West Allis. The store will be open from 5 a.m. to midnight daily.

"It’s an honor to join the West Allis community and we’re looking forward to providing our newest guests with the best shopping experience, excellent product quality and exceptional value," Skogen said.

Festival Foods will open another location in the Milwaukee area on July 16 at 4777 South 27th Street in Greenfield. More details about the Greenfield store opening will be announced as they become available.

Last week, as part of pre-grand opening festivities, Festival Foods presented over $125,000 in donations to Aurora Health Care Foundation, the Milwaukee County Zoo and the Zoological Society of Milwaukee.