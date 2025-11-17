Festa Italiana 2026 set for July 10-12 at Maier Festival Park

article

Festa Italiana is coming back to Milwaukee's lakefront in 2026. The Festa dates will run from July 10-12, 2026.



The Italian Community Center announced on Monday, Nov. 17 the dates for Festa Italiana 2026.

Festa 2026 dates

What we know:

Officials say they are looking forward to hosting their "Little Italy on the Lakefront" from Friday, July 10, through Sunday, July 12. The entire festival will be held at Maier Festival Park.

