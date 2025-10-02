FEMA disaster survivor assistance teams deployed in Milwaukee County

article

The Brief Milwaukee County launched new in-person Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams on Oct. 2. DSA teams offer help applying for federal flood assistance at various pop-up locations (like libraries) throughout the county. The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance for August's flooding is Nov. 12, 2025.



Milwaukee County officials announced on Thursday, Oct. 2, a new in-person support service is now available for residents affected by the extreme flooding in August.

DSA teams to deploy

What we know:

A news release says Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams are going to be deployed to locations throughout Milwaukee County to help flood survivors apply for federal assistance, identify immediate needs, share application updates, and provide referrals to additional community resources.

DSA teams provide survivors with the opportunity to directly reach FEMA representatives in short-term, pop-up locations that residents already know and trust, such as libraries or community centers. A calendar of DSA locations and hours of operation is available and will be regularly updated.

Officials say this service is provided in addition to the two Milwaukee County Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) that remain open and operational. Residents who need help uploading paper copies of required documents to their application or need to meet with representatives from organizations other than FEMA should still visit one of the Milwaukee County DRC locations. Those services are not available at a DSA location.

Residents do not need to go to a Disaster Recovery Center or speak to a DSA team member to receive FEMA assistance. These resources are available for anyone who needs additional help with their FEMA application or want to talk to a representative in-person.

What you can do:

The fastest way to apply is online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by phone at 800-621-3362. The deadline to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance is Nov. 12, 2025.