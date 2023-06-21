'Felony Lane Gang' hits Washington County, 2 charged

Two men from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, are charged after prosecutors say they broke into vehicles and stole people's identities in Washington County. Sheriff's officials say they're part of a gang doing this across the country.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I know we're right off the highway, so we're not super hidden, but yeah, very small, family-oriented town," said Kolver Matos, who lives in the Town of Addison.

The small community in Washington County became the target of a criminal enterprise.

"I'm glad I have a garage," said Matos.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, on Saturday, June 17, deputies were called to a park for reports of multiple car break-ins. Two people were arrested after a traffic stop. Inside the vehicle, sheriff's officials said deputies found evidence of identity theft.

"There were multiple, multiple, driver's licenses, credit cards, checkbooks located from victims as far as Colorado, Arizona, New Jersey, as well as our local victims," said Lt. Tim Kemps.

Jeremie Oneal, Sherod Robinson

Lt. Kemps said Jeremie Oneal, 27, and Sherod Robinson, 28, are tied to the "Felony Lane Gang" out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, a criminal organization dedicated to "smash grabs" and identity theft.

"They move quickly," said Lt. Kemps. "The two we caught were in Colorado just two days prior."

Lt. Kemps said the gang has groups all around the country.

"They're flown in from all over the United States," said Lt. Kemps. "They are renting cars. It's a highly organized criminal enterprise."

'Felony Lane Gang' hits Washington County

The sheriff's office is discouraging anyone from leaving valuables or personal items unattended in cars because it's no longer enough to lock your vehicle.

"This group will break windows if they suspect there's personal identifying stuff," said Lt. Kemps.

The sheriff's office said the men are facing more than 50 charges related to identity theft, but there could be more.

"If you do fall victim, it's important to notify us immediately, as well as your financial institution," said Lt. Kemps.

Sheriff's officials said the men have been uncooperative in their investigation. It's unknown why the Town of Addison was chosen for the alleged crimes.