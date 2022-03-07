Expand / Collapse search

Felmers Chaney Correctional Center; demolition opposed by groups

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee
Advocacy groups oppose demolition of Felmers Chaney Correctional Center

MILWAUKEE - Representatives from at least eleven advocacy organizations held a news conference on Monday, March 7 outside the Felmers Chaney Correctional Center to oppose the facility’s demolition as part of the effort to close Lincoln Hills.

This is a developing story.

