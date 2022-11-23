Feeding America hosts 25th annual 'Stuff the Bus' food drive

The annual "Stuff the Bus" event returns for it's 25th year. The event helps feed thousands of families in need throughout the Milwaukee area.

The event fills every inch of an Milwaukee County Transit System bus with groceries. According to Feeding America, one in eight people in Milwaukee don't know where their next meal is coming from and one in four children don't know where their next meal is coming from.

You can help by stopping by Pick 'n Save on 6462 S. 27th Street in Oak Creek to purchase and donate a non-perishable food item, or Round Up your grocery purchase to the nearest dollar or donate $1, $5 or $10 at the in-store registers, including self-checkout!

"Stuff the Bus is a staple of the holiday giving season," said Patti Habeck, President and CEO of Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. "We are thrilled to partner with Pick ‘N Save, Audacy and Milwaukee County Transit System to help provide so many meals for local families."

