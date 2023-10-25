Feeding America 'Dairyland Delivery,' Milwaukee church hosts donation

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin crews gave out free dairy products to guests of All Peoples Church on Wednesday morning, Oct. 25.

The distribution was in connection to Feeding America's newly developed "Dairyland Delivery" program. As the cost of groceries continues to increase, the organization said dairy products consistently top the list of most-requested items for food pantries across Wisconsin.

"The biggest difference we have today is that we have the dairy, from Feeding America," said Brian Bolling, the church's interim food minister. "They came in with a grant from Siebert Lutheran Foundation. They are here to hand out food, which is what we're all about here."

Feeding America "Dairyland Delivery" program

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin will deliver and distribute free milk, eggs, cheese and other fresh Wisconsin-made dairy products to families in Milwaukee.

To make a donation or get involved as a volunteer, visit Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin's website.