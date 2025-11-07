Feed Your Soul: Collective of artists, designers, organizers rally together

Expand / Collapse search

Brian Kramp is with the owner of House Of Rad where tonight’s 22nd Annual Feed Your Soul kicks off at 7 p.m.

MILWAUKEE - Feed Your Soul is a collective of artists, designers, and organizers who come together to make a positive impact in our community – and tonight is their annual event. 

Brian Kramp is with the owner of House Of Rad, where tonight’s 22nd Annual Feed Your Soul kicks off at 7 p.m.

Brian Kramp is at House Of RAD where the 22nd Annual Feed Your Soul offers local businesses, organizations, and individuals the opportunity to play a part in helping our communities most underserved.

Brian Kramp is with the co-founder of this event that features an art auction originally conceived to address local food insecurity.

Brian Kramp is with the founder of House OF Rad where’s tonight’s festivities kick off at 7pm.

Brian Kramp is with their CEO as they prepare for tonight’s 22nd Annual Feed Your Soul.

Brian Kramp is with Community Advocates who will be the beneficiaries of this big event.

